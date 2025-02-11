Palace book their place in fifth round of FA Cup

Crystal Palace booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup last night.

The Premier League side beat League Two's Doncaster Rovers 2-0 away from home.

Palace will face Millwall next after the draw was made yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, Plymouth Argyle's reward for knocking out Premier League leaders Liverpool is a fifth round tie away at Manchester City.

Holders Manchester United will host Fulham with Newcastle drawn at home against Brighton.

Amongst the other games - Cardiff City will go to Aston Villa and Bournemouth are set to face Wolves.

Tonight, Nottingham Forest are away to Exeter City in the final fourth round tie from 8-o'clock.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon was the hero for Hearts after they came through a penalty shoot-out to beat St Mirren in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

He saved two spot-kicks after the teams played out a 1-all draw in Paisley.

They will host Dundee next.

Holders Celtic face Hibs in the last eight, Queens Park - who knocked out Rangers - go to Aberdeen and Livingston take on St Johnstone.