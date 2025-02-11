Advertisement
Palace book their place in fifth round of FA Cup

Feb 11, 2025 07:47 By radiokerrysport
Crystal Palace booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup last night.

The Premier League side beat League Two's Doncaster Rovers 2-0 away from home.

Palace will face Millwall next after the draw was made yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, Plymouth Argyle's reward for knocking out Premier League leaders Liverpool is a fifth round tie away at Manchester City.

Holders Manchester United will host Fulham with Newcastle drawn at home against Brighton.

Amongst the other games - Cardiff City will go to Aston Villa and Bournemouth are set to face Wolves.

Tonight, Nottingham Forest are away to Exeter City in the final fourth round tie from 8-o'clock.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon was the hero for Hearts after they came through a penalty shoot-out to beat St Mirren in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

He saved two spot-kicks after the teams played out a 1-all draw in Paisley.

They will host Dundee next.

Holders Celtic face Hibs in the last eight, Queens Park - who knocked out Rangers - go to Aberdeen and Livingston take on St Johnstone.

