Palace advance in FA Cup

Mar 1, 2025 14:45 By radiokerrysport
Palace advance in FA Cup
Crystal Palace have secured a 3-1 win at home to south London rivals Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The visitors played most of the match with 10-men after goalkeeper Liam Roberts was sent off for a high tackle on Jean-Philippe Mateta - who was taken to hospital.

Preston eased past Burnley 3-nil to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 59 years.

Republic of Ireland internationals Robbie Brady and Will Keane scored for the victors in that game.

Leeds have moved six points clear at the top of the Championship after a 1-all draw at home to West Brom.

Second-placed Sheffield United can cut that advantage if they beat QPR among today's 3 o'clock games.

Coventry climbed up to fifth following a thrilling 3-2 victory at Oxford, while it ended 1-1 between fellow top six hopefuls Blackburn and Norwich.

