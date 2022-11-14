Advertisement
Pakistan beat Ireland

Nov 14, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrysport
Pakistan have beaten Ireland in their second T20 women's international in Lahore.

The hosts won by six wickets, after Ireland had set a target of 119.

The teams will meet in a series decider on Wednesday.

