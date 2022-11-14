Pakistan beat Ireland

Pakistan have beaten Ireland in their second T20 women's international in Lahore.
The hosts won by six wickets, after Ireland had set a target of 119.
The teams will meet in a series decider on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Pakistan have beaten Ireland in their second T20 women's international in Lahore.
The hosts won by six wickets, after Ireland had set a target of 119.
The teams will meet in a series decider on Wednesday.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus