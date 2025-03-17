Pairings confirmed for play-off 1/4 finals

Pairings have been confirmed for next week's Domino’s play-off 1/4 finals.

The Men’s Super League will have Garvey’s Tralee Warriors home to UCD Marian.

In the Women’s Super League Utility Trust St. Paul’s go to SETU Waterford Wildcats.

Men’s Division One has Scotts Lakers Killarney away to Ulster University.

(Dates, times and venues TBC)

Domino’s Men’s Super League

UCC Demons vs Energywise Ireland Neptune

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors vs UCD Marian

Killester vs Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @ MTU

Griffith College Éanna vs EJ Sligo All-Stars

Domino’s Women’s Super League

SETU Waterford Wildcats vs Utility Trust St. Paul’s

Trinity Meteors vs Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers

FloMAX Liffey Celtics vs The Address UCC Glanmire

Killester vs Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell

Domino’s Men’s Division One

Limerick Celtics vs Drogheda Wolves

Ulster University vs Scotts Lakers Killarney

ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers vs Maigh Cuilinn

Titans BC vs Moy Tolka Rovers

Domino’s Women’s Division One

Limerick Celtics vs Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

McEvoys Cavan Eagles vs Oblate Dynamos

iSecure Swords Thunder vs Cleveland Rockets

Limerick Sport Huskies vs Templeogue