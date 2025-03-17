Pairings confirmed for play-off 1/4 finals

Pairings have been confirmed for next week's Domino’s play-off 1/4 finals.
The Men’s Super League will have Garvey’s Tralee Warriors home to UCD Marian.
In the Women’s Super League Utility Trust St. Paul’s go to SETU Waterford Wildcats.
Men’s Division One has Scotts Lakers Killarney away to Ulster University.
(Dates, times and venues TBC)
Domino’s Men’s Super League
UCC Demons vs Energywise Ireland Neptune
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors vs UCD Marian
Killester vs Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @ MTU
Griffith College Éanna vs EJ Sligo All-Stars
Domino’s Women’s Super League
SETU Waterford Wildcats vs Utility Trust St. Paul’s
Trinity Meteors vs Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers
FloMAX Liffey Celtics vs The Address UCC Glanmire
Killester vs Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell
Domino’s Men’s Division One
Limerick Celtics vs Drogheda Wolves
Ulster University vs Scotts Lakers Killarney
ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers vs Maigh Cuilinn
Titans BC vs Moy Tolka Rovers
Domino’s Women’s Division One
Limerick Celtics vs Abbey Seals Dublin Lions
McEvoys Cavan Eagles vs Oblate Dynamos
iSecure Swords Thunder vs Cleveland Rockets
Limerick Sport Huskies vs Templeogue