Páirc Uí Rinn confirmed for Kilmoyley semi-final

Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork is to host Kilmoyley’s AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final.
The tie has been confirmed for Sunday December 12th and will throw-in at 1:30.
