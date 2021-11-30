Advertisement
Sport

Páirc Uí Rinn confirmed for Kilmoyley semi-final

Nov 30, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Páirc Uí Rinn confirmed for Kilmoyley semi-final Páirc Uí Rinn confirmed for Kilmoyley semi-final
Share this article

Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork is to host Kilmoyley’s AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final.

The tie has been confirmed for Sunday December 12th and will throw-in at 1:30.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus