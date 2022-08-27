Advertisement
Pairc Ui Chaoimh confirmed as Munster v South Africa venue

Aug 27, 2022 18:08 By radiokerrynews
Páirc Uí Chaoimh is set to host Munster's clash with South Africa in November.

The GAA's Central Council this afternoon gave the green light for game to be played at the Cork venue on November 11th.

