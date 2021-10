In some breaking news this evening, Jack O Connor has confirmed to the media that Paddy Tally will be part of his backroom team as coach.

The former Down manager left his position in July having helped them retain their Division 2 status.

The Tyrone native was on Mickey Hartes backroom team for their All Ireland victory in 2003.

Also announced in the last few minutes is that Arthur Fitzgerald will also join the backroom team, assisting S&C Coach Jason McGahan