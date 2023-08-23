Advertisement
Sport

Owen Farrell to miss 2 World Cup pool matches

Aug 23, 2023 07:48 By radiokerrysport
Owen Farrell to miss 2 World Cup pool matches Owen Farrell to miss 2 World Cup pool matches
Owen Farrell will miss England's World Cup pool matches with Argentina and Japan.

The out-half was given a four-match ban last night by an independent appeal committee.

They found the downgrading of the red card he received against Wales 'manifestly wrong'.

Ireland meanwhile are in France preparing for Saturday's concluding World Cup warm up game against Samoa in Bayonne.

The coaching staff are waiting on a fitness update around hooker Dan Sheehan - he has a foot injury.

Jimmy O'Brien knows it's an important week with the World Cup squad of 33 to be announced next Monday.

