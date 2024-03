The 2024 Dornan Ras Mumhan will get underway with the addition of a Team Trial from Currow next Friday morning.

The four day event will see riders travel around Currow, Sliabh Luachra, Castleisland, Knocknagoshel, Killarney and the Ring of Kerry before finished in Killorglin on Easter Monday.

Mark Murphy has been speaking to John Drummey.