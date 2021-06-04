Ott Tanak well in control as action continues on Day 1 at Rally Italia Sardinia

Round 5 of the World Rally Championship is well underway at Rally Italia in Sardinia.
After 7 stages, Hyundai’s Ott Tanak from teammate Dani Sordo by 25 seconds, with World Champion Sebastian Ogier in 3rd for Toyota.
Advertisement
Round 5 of the World Rally Championship is well underway at Rally Italia in Sardinia.
After 7 stages, Hyundai’s Ott Tanak from teammate Dani Sordo by 25 seconds, with World Champion Sebastian Ogier in 3rd for Toyota.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus