Ott Tanak well in control as action continues on Day 1 at Rally Italia Sardinia

Jun 4, 2021 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Ott Tanak (EST) Martin Jarveoja (EST) of team Hyundai Shell Mobis are seen racing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Olbia, Italy on 3,June // Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106030178 // Usage for editorial use only //
Round 5 of the World Rally Championship is well underway at Rally Italia in Sardinia.

After 7 stages, Hyundai’s Ott Tanak from teammate Dani Sordo by 25 seconds, with World Champion Sebastian Ogier in 3rd for Toyota.

