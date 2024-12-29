O'Sullivan: Colin Healy is a major loss

Denise O'Sullivan has described Colin Healy as a "major loss" to the Republic of Ireland and questioned the FAI's decision to cut ties with the coach.

Healy served as Eileen Gleeson's assistant during her 15-month reign at the helm.

The former Celtic, Sunderland and Cork City man was extremely well regarded by the players, having a considerable influence in the dugout and in training.

She tweeted, "When a coach of Colin Healy's calibre wants to stay involved I think it’s common sense to do whatever you can to keep him on."

"Major loss for the team. I’m disappointed to say the least"