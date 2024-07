Kerry footballer Siofra O'Shea has explained how the support of the Kingdom public has helped them in recent seasons.

Sunday August 4th will see Kerry play in the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Final for a third successive year.

O'Shea is encouraging anyone who can, to get to Croke Park and get behind them, when they take on Galway in the 4.15 showdown at Croke Park.

Advertisement

She says it's special to get to the final