Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is up for parole - 10 years after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

The sprinter repeatedly shot the 29-year-old on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

He could be freed from prison within weeks after serving half of his 13-year sentence.

Tania Koen is the Steenkamp family's lawyer - she says he's never shown any sign of remorse so shouldn't be released.