Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

Former women's world tennis number one Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon.
The 24-year-old says it's because of a leg injury.
Osaka had previously described the tournament as an "exhibition" after ranking points were axed.
Advertisement
Former women's world tennis number one Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon.
The 24-year-old says it's because of a leg injury.
Osaka had previously described the tournament as an "exhibition" after ranking points were axed.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus