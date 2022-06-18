Advertisement
Sport

Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

Jun 18, 2022 14:06 By radiokerrynews
Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon
Share this article

Former women's world tennis number one Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old says it's because of a leg injury.

Osaka had previously described the tournament as an "exhibition" after ranking points were axed.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus