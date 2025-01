Naomi Osaka is out of the Australian Open.

The two-time champion was forced to retire due to injury during her third round clash with Belinda Bencic.

Earlier, top seed Aryna Sabalenka advanced following her 7-6, 6-4 win over Clara Tauson.

Advertisement

In the men's singles, second seed Alexander Zverev is through to the fourth round after a straight sets win over Jacob Fearnley.