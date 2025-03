Lisa O'Rourke steps into the ring today for her quarter-final bout in the 70kg division at the Women’s World Championships in Serbia.

The Roscommon native faces Morocco’s Saida Lahmidi as she looks to book a spot in the semi-finals.

Her sister, Aoife O’Rourke, is also competing later in the 75kg category, where she faces Aziza Zokirova of Uzbekistan.