O’Riordan reportedly considering a return to Tipperary panel

Dec 19, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Colin O’Riordan is reportedly considering a return to the Tipperary football panel.

A chronic hip injury brought the former Sydney Swans player’s AFL career to an end in August.

O’Riordan helped Tipp win a famous Munster title in 2020, and trained with the Premier footballers at the weekend according to the Irish Examiner.

Cork look set to be without Mark Coleman for the duration of the 2023 inter-county season.

The Blarney clubman requires surgery on a knee injury.

Coleman captained the Rebels this year, and will be succeeded by Sean O’Donoghue.

Tributes have been paid to Meath’s 1967 All Ireland-winning captain Peter Darby, who has died.

Darby won three Leinster football titles, and the dual star also helped Trim win five county hurling championships.

