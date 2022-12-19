O’Riordan reportedly considering a return to Tipperary panel

Colin O’Riordan is reportedly considering a return to the Tipperary football panel.

A chronic hip injury brought the former Sydney Swans player’s AFL career to an end in August.

O’Riordan helped Tipp win a famous Munster title in 2020, and trained with the Premier footballers at the weekend according to the Irish Examiner.

Advertisement

====

Cork look set to be without Mark Coleman for the duration of the 2023 inter-county season.

The Blarney clubman requires surgery on a knee injury.

Advertisement

Coleman captained the Rebels this year, and will be succeeded by Sean O’Donoghue.

====

Tributes have been paid to Meath’s 1967 All Ireland-winning captain Peter Darby, who has died.

Advertisement

Darby won three Leinster football titles, and the dual star also helped Trim win five county hurling championships.