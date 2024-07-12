Oran Crowe signs for Kerry FC

Kerry FC have signed Oran Crowe from Cork City for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Crowe is available for tonight's game against Bray.

KFC press release:

Kerry Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Oran Crowe who makes the switch from Cork City FC to the Kingdom for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

Crowe, who is 20 years of age is a versatile midfielder who applies his trade at centre midfield. A graduate of the Cork City FC Academy, Crowe has gone on to make 15 appearances for the Rebel Army in both the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier and First Divisions as well as appearing in the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup and Munster Senior Cup.

At underage level, Oran Crowe played for the Republic of Ireland at both Under 16 and Under 17 levels. Crowe will be no stranger to Mounthawk Park as he lined out for his country at the Victory Shield competition held at the Tralee venue in November 2018 at Under 16 level. He also played for Ireland in the UEFA European Under 17 Championship qualifiers against Israel, Andorra and Montenegro in 2019.

Speaking to kerryfc.com following his signing, Oran Crowe said “I am delighted to have signed for Kerry and I can’t wait to get going. I’m very grateful to Conor and James for the opportunity to come in and play for them. There is plenty to play for between now and the end of the season so I am aiming to contribute as much as possible to the team between now and then”

Also speaking to kerryfc.com following Crowe’s signing, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said “We are delighted to have Oran here at Kerry FC. He's a sort of box-to-box midfielder who played his underage football with Cork and also has a lot of international experience. A really good fella and hungry to go and play. He will add great depth into our midfield as well, another body means more competition within the squad”