Optimum Nutrition® unveiled as new official performance nutrition partner of the Gaelic Players Association

The new three-year deal will see Optimum Nutrition providing their Elite Series product range to inter-county teams across all codes.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30TH, 2023: Optimum Nutrition®, the world's number 1 sports nutrition brandand part of the Glanbia Performance Nutrition brand family, has today been unveiled as the Official Performance Nutrition Partner of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) in a new three-year partnership.

Through the new partnership, Optimum Nutrition® will provide its Elite Series product range of certified high quality performance nutrition products to adult players and counties nationwide through an online portal.

Advertisement

Optimum Nutrition® will also support the education of players on the importance of eating a nutritious diet along with appropriate high quality sports nutrition products to provide performance benefits throughout the season. The launch today was attended by Meath footballing ace, Emma Duggan, Kilkenny All-Star Michelle Teehan, Limerick hurling star, Sean Finn and Galway sharpshooter Robert Finnerty.

Optimum Nutrition has been trusted by all types of athletes for over 35 years and has fuelled billions of workouts in that time. To mark the launch of the partnership, Optimum Nutrition® is giving Gaelic clubs across Ireland the opportunity to win a top prize of state-of-the-art gym equipment, along with a year’s supply of Optimum Nutrition® product worth €25,000. The runner-up in the giveaway will win a year’s supply of Optimum Nutrition® product for their club worth €5,000 to further their training and performance goals. Visit optimumnutrition.com or @optimumnutrition_ie on Instagram for more information.

The partnership will be activated under the brand’s new communications platform ‘There’s more of you in you’. The platform brings to life the idea that we all have more inside us and Optimum Nutrition® supports motivated athletes and fitness enthusiasts as they work to unlock their potential. Optimum Nutrition® believes that incredible performances are not reserved for the elite but, with the right training, nutrition, and commitment, anyone can achieve the extraordinary.

Advertisement

Speaking at today’s launch, Hugh McGuire, CEO of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the world’s no 1 Sports Nutrition company said: “Optimum Nutrition is the flagship brand in the Glanbia Performance Nutrition portfolio and has been helping athletes for over 35 years to build their strength and optimise their performance as part of their health and wellness routines. We are very proud to announce this new three-year partnership with the GPA and support their players on their journey to maximizing their athletic potential and helping them to achieve their performance goals.”

Tom Parsons, CEO of the Gaelic Players Association, added: “We are delighted to welcome Optimum Nutrition on board as the Official Performance Nutrition Partner of the GPA. As our members strive for peak performance on the field, Optimum Nutrition’s high-quality Elite Series products and performance nutrition expertise will be invaluable in supporting them in achieving their goals. We look forward to working together to support our players’ health and well-being as they continue to push the boundaries of Gaelic Games.”

Noreen Roche, Performance Nutritionist with Kilkenny GAA, concluded: “It is fantastic to see the GPA partner with Optimum Nutrition, a trusted sports nutrition brand renowned for their high-quality products. Their Elite Series range of products is Informed Sport certified, making it a confident choice when recommending supplements for players in addition to a healthy diet to support their high-performance goals.”

Advertisement