Opening stage of Rás Mumhan goes to Lindsey Watson

The opening stage of Kerry Group Rás Mumhan has gone to Lindsey Watson.

The Down man was first home at the end of a stage which took place in and around Tralee.

Padraig Harnett reports

Stage Results Stage 1

1. Lindsay Watson Velo Revolution

2. Darragh McCarter - Spellman Dublin Port Cycling Team

3. Monte Guerini - Foran Construction Cycling Club

4. Andy Maguire - Pinergy Orwell Wheels

5. Luke Smith Moynalty Cycling Club

6. Conor Hennebry Dan Morrissey Pactimo

Jersey Wearers for Stage 2 will be:

Yellow (Leader) Lindsay Watson Velo Revolution

Points Jersey (Green) Daragh McCarter - Spellman Dublin Port Cycling Team

Mountain KOM (Polka Dot) Luke Smith - Moynalty Cycling Club

U23 Leader (White) Dean Harvey - Spellman Dublin Port Cycling Team

Junior Leader (Red) Quillan Donnelly - Cycling Ireland Junior Team

Stage Winner Jersey (Blue) - Monte Guerini - Foran Construction Cycling Club