Sport

Opening semi-final fixed in East Kerry Senior Football Championship

Nov 15, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Opening semi-final fixed in East Kerry Senior Football Championship
The opening East Kerry Senior Football Championship Dr O' Donoghue Cup semi Final, between Spa and Glenflesk, has been fixed for Saturday November 27th.

It will throw-in at 2 in Fitzgerald Stadium.

No date has been set for Dr Crokes against Rathmore.

Games are to take place this weekend in Round 2 of the Tatler Jack East Kerry U 17 Championship, at noon on Sunday with first named at home.

Currow v Dr crokes

Spa v Glenfesk

Kilcummin v Firies

Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Fossa

The winners will play in the A Championship, losers in the B Championship.

The U17 C championship Final is also to be played at noon this Sunday, Rathmore against Gneeveguilla at a venue to be confirmed.

