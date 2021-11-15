Opening semi-final fixed in East Kerry Senior Football Championship

The opening East Kerry Senior Football Championship Dr O' Donoghue Cup semi Final, between Spa and Glenflesk, has been fixed for Saturday November 27th.
It will throw-in at 2 in Fitzgerald Stadium.
No date has been set for Dr Crokes against Rathmore.
Games are to take place this weekend in Round 2 of the Tatler Jack East Kerry U 17 Championship, at noon on Sunday with first named at home.
Currow v Dr crokes
Spa v Glenfesk
Kilcummin v Firies
Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Fossa
The winners will play in the A Championship, losers in the B Championship.
The U17 C championship Final is also to be played at noon this Sunday, Rathmore against Gneeveguilla at a venue to be confirmed.