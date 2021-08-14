Opening Premier League Fixtures Continue Today

SOCCER

Arsenal’s Premier League season got off to the worst possible start last night.

Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten 2-nil away to newly-promoted Brentford.

Advertisement

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he's under pressure to deliver his first trophy this season.

They kick-off their campaign against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho is one of the players who's been brought in to help them challenge for the title.

Advertisement

Record signing Romelu Lukaku won’t be involved for Chelsea at home to Crystal Palace from 3.

Rafa Benitez takes charge of his first competitive Everton game, with Southampton visiting Goodison.

Burnley entertain Brighton,

Advertisement

Leicester will hope to mount another Champions League challenge, starting with the visit of Wolves.

Newly promoted Watford host Aston Villa.

And at 5.30, Liverpool make the trip to Norwich.