Open Championship practice halted ahead of Thursday's start

Jul 17, 2023 12:21 By radiokerrysport
Inclement weather has led to disruption as players arrive at Royal Liverpool ahead of this week's Open Championship.

Play was halted this morning due to a red weather warning at Hoylake, but resumed shortly after.

