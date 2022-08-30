Open champion signs up for LIV Golf

Open Champion Cameron Smith has officially signed up for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

The Australian is among six new names to commit to the breakaway tour.

Joining Smith will be Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner the third, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri.

All six are due to compete at LIV’s fourth event in Boston next week.

Europe Ryder Cup golf captain Luke Donald will have six of his own 'wildcard' picks for next year's Ryder Cup in Rome.

Previous European skippers have usually had just three, but it now mirrors the number the Americans can call upon.

Six other players will join the team based on their points in the Europe and world qualification lists.