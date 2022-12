Michael O'Neill is understood to be on the verge of becoming Northern Ireland manager for a second time.

The former Shamrock Rovers boss was in charge of Northern Ireland between 2012 and 2020, guiding them to the European Championship finals in 2016.

O'Neill has been out of management since he was sacked by Stoke back in August.

The Irish Football Association dispensed with the services of Ian Baraclough in October.