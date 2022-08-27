Advertisement
One Kerry winner in Shelbourne Park last night

Aug 27, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
One Kerry winner in Shelbourne Park last night
There was 1 Kerry winner in Shelbourne Park last night.

Race 3 was one of the Round 2 Heats of the Irish Derby and was won by Callaway Pro Am in a time of 29.33

for Denis Murphy of Killarney

