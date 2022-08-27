One Kerry winner in Shelbourne Park last night

There was 1 Kerry winner in Shelbourne Park last night.
Race 3 was one of the Round 2 Heats of the Irish Derby and was won by Callaway Pro Am in a time of 29.33
for Denis Murphy of Killarney
Advertisement
There was 1 Kerry winner in Shelbourne Park last night.
Race 3 was one of the Round 2 Heats of the Irish Derby and was won by Callaway Pro Am in a time of 29.33
for Denis Murphy of Killarney
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus