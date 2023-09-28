Advertisement
Sport

One game in Rugby World Cup tonight

Sep 28, 2023 11:52 By radiokerrysport
One game in Rugby World Cup tonight
There's one game at the Rugby World Cup today.

Japan face Samoa in Toulouse from 8pm.

Both teams are on 5 points and in 2nd and 3rd place respectively after 2 games in Group D which consists of England, Argentina and Chile.

