One foot in knockout stages for Liverpool

Oct 27, 2023 07:54 By radiokerrysport
One foot in knockout stages for Liverpool
Liverpool have one foot in the knockout stage of the Europa League, following last night's 5-1 win at home to Toulouse.

Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch and Mo Salah scored the goals at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side have maximum points in Group E.

The manager was happy with what he saw

David Moyes defended his squad rotation as West Ham lost in Europe for the first time in 18 matches - they went down 2-1 to Olympiakos in Group A.

Brighton collected their first win in Group B, with a 2-nil victory over Ajax at the Am-Ex Stadium.

In the Conference League, Ollie Watkins' ninth goal of the season helped Aston Villa demolish A-Z 4-1 in Alkmaar.

Premier League leaders Tottenham are away to Crystal Palace tonight from 8.

