O'Mahony to join up with Ireland squad

Nov 3, 2024 16:59 By radiokerrysport
O'Mahony to join up with Ireland squad
Peter O'Mahony will join up with the Ireland squad ahead of the November Internationals.

The 35 year old played the first half of Munster's game with an All Blacks selection at Thomond Park yesterday.

He will now meet up with Andy Farrell's men when they return from their training camp in Portugal on Tuesday.

Meanwhile the All Blacks will be without some key players when they travel to Dublin on Friday.

Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor will both miss the game after suffering head injuries in yesterday's win over England.

England prop Joe Marler has retired from international rugby after winning 95 caps.

He was named in the squad for the current Autumn Nations series but left the camp earlier this week for personal reasons.

Head coach Steve Borthwick says Marler's been an "outstanding servant to English rugby".

He'll continue to play for Harlequins until the end of the season.

