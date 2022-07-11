O'Mahony remains in contention to play in series decider against New Zealand

Peter O'Mahony remains in contention to play in Saturday's series deciding third Test against New Zealand.

The Munster captain passed his second head injury assessment this morning and will need to come through another tomorrow to be cleared to play in Wellington.

Meanwhile Keith Earls will captain Ireland against the Maori All-Blacks in their penultimate tour match tomorrow morning.

Stuart McCloskey comes into midfield to partner Earls while Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley will start in the half-back positions.

Ulster's Michael Lowry is at full-back with Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien and Jordan Larmour on the wings.

Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Tom O’Toole will form the front-tow with Joe McCarthy and Kieran Treadwell the locks.

Gavin Coombes has been selected at number-eight with Cian Prendergast at 6 and Nick Timoney at 7.