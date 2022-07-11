Advertisement
Sport

O'Mahony remains in contention to play in series decider against New Zealand

Jul 11, 2022 07:07 By radiokerrysport
O'Mahony remains in contention to play in series decider against New Zealand O'Mahony remains in contention to play in series decider against New Zealand
Share this article

Peter O'Mahony remains in contention to play in Saturday's series deciding third Test against New Zealand.

The Munster captain passed his second head injury assessment this morning and will need to come through another tomorrow to be cleared to play in Wellington.

Meanwhile Keith Earls will captain Ireland against the Maori All-Blacks in their penultimate tour match tomorrow morning.

Advertisement

Stuart McCloskey comes into midfield to partner Earls while Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley will start in the half-back positions.

Ulster's Michael Lowry is at full-back with Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien and Jordan Larmour on the wings.

Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Tom O’Toole will form the front-tow with Joe McCarthy and Kieran Treadwell the locks.

Advertisement

Gavin Coombes has been selected at number-eight with Cian Prendergast at 6 and Nick Timoney at 7.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus