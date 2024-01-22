O’Mahony giving nothing away about contract status

New Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony was giving nothing away about his contract status at today’s Six Nations launch.

The 34-year old’s IRFU central contract expires at the end of the season, and Munster are yet to offer one.

Given his contract status, O’Mahony has been viewed as a short-term appointment in some circles.

But he’s looking forward to leading his country, starting in Marseille a week on Friday

France have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their opening fixture with Ireland.

Flanker Anthony Jelonch has had his season ended by a ruptured cruciate knee ligament injury.

His place in the squad goes to Toulouse teammate Alexandre Roumat.

And hulking lock Emmanuel Meafou will definitely miss the Ireland game with a knee sprain.