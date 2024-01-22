Advertisement
Sport

O’Mahony giving nothing away about contract status

Jan 22, 2024 16:59 By radiokerrysport
O’Mahony giving nothing away about contract status
Share this article

New Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony was giving nothing away about his contract status at today’s Six Nations launch.

The 34-year old’s IRFU central contract expires at the end of the season, and Munster are yet to offer one.

Given his contract status, O’Mahony has been viewed as a short-term appointment in some circles.

Advertisement

But he’s looking forward to leading his country, starting in Marseille a week on Friday

France have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their opening fixture with Ireland.

Flanker Anthony Jelonch has had his season ended by a ruptured cruciate knee ligament injury.

Advertisement

His place in the squad goes to Toulouse teammate Alexandre Roumat.

And hulking lock Emmanuel Meafou will definitely miss the Ireland game with a knee sprain.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Confirmation that Kerry will be without David and Paudie Clifford for League opener
Advertisement
Munster Hurling League will not be completed
Ireland discover Olympics opponents
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster Hurling League will not be completed
ESB crews to work late to restore power to as many Kerry customers as possible tonight
Confirmation that Kerry will be without David and Paudie Clifford for League opener
Irish striker moving to Millwall
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus