O’Mahony giving nothing away about contract status

New Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony was giving nothing away about his contract status at today’s Six Nations launch.
The 34-year old’s IRFU central contract expires at the end of the season, and Munster are yet to offer one.
Given his contract status, O’Mahony has been viewed as a short-term appointment in some circles.
But he’s looking forward to leading his country, starting in Marseille a week on Friday
France have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their opening fixture with Ireland.
Flanker Anthony Jelonch has had his season ended by a ruptured cruciate knee ligament injury.
His place in the squad goes to Toulouse teammate Alexandre Roumat.
And hulking lock Emmanuel Meafou will definitely miss the Ireland game with a knee sprain.