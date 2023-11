Munster say Peter O’Mahony and Jack O’Donoghue both require scans on their respective shoulder and ankle injuries.

Both players were forced off in Saturday’s win over the Stormers, and are likely to miss this weekend’s derby with Leinster at the Aviva.

Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan could make their first Leinster appearances of the season in Saturday’s game.

Ireland loosehead Ed Byrne is also in the mix for the game at the Aviva having recovered from a hamstring injury.