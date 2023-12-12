O’Mahony among a host of Munster players who could return at weekend

Peter O’Mahony is among a host of Munster players who could return from injury for Sunday’s trip to Exeter.

The Ireland flanker has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Along with Diarmuaid Barron, Oli Jager, Edwin Edogbo, Patrick Campbell Shane Daly and Simon Zebo - O’Mahony has a modified training schedule this week.

Advertisement

Winger Sean O’Brien is observing the return-to-play protocols, and hasn’t yet been ruled out of the game at Sandy Park.

====

Ulster’s Ben Moxham is facing nine months on the sidelines.

Advertisement

The province has confirmed that the winger suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the recent URC defeat to Edinburgh.

Out-half Billy Burns will have an elbow issue assessed prior to Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup date with Racing (pr: Rassing).

In better news for Dan McFarland - Luke Marshall, Will Addison and Marcus Rea are all available again following injury.

Advertisement

====

Harry Byrne will miss Leinster’s Investec Champions Cup encounter with Sale this Saturday.

The out-half suffered a head injury in the win away to La Rochelle and is completing the return-to-play protocols.

Advertisement

Jack Conan and Tadhg Furlong could be in contention after recovering from minor injuries.