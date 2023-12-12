Advertisement
Sport

O’Mahony among a host of Munster players who could return at weekend

Dec 12, 2023 16:53 By radiokerrysport
Peter O’Mahony is among a host of Munster players who could return from injury for Sunday’s trip to Exeter.

The Ireland flanker has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Along with Diarmuaid Barron, Oli Jager, Edwin Edogbo, Patrick Campbell Shane Daly and Simon Zebo - O’Mahony has a modified training schedule this week.

Winger Sean O’Brien is observing the return-to-play protocols, and hasn’t yet been ruled out of the game at Sandy Park.

Ulster’s Ben Moxham is facing nine months on the sidelines.

The province has confirmed that the winger suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the recent URC defeat to Edinburgh.

Out-half Billy Burns will have an elbow issue assessed prior to Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup date with Racing (pr: Rassing).

In better news for Dan McFarland - Luke Marshall, Will Addison and Marcus Rea are all available again following injury.

Harry Byrne will miss Leinster’s Investec Champions Cup encounter with Sale this Saturday.

The out-half suffered a head injury in the win away to La Rochelle and is completing the return-to-play protocols.

Jack Conan and Tadhg Furlong could be in contention after recovering from minor injuries.

