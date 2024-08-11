Advertisement
Sport

Olympics Rowing Review

Aug 11, 2024 16:37 By radiokerrysport
Olympics Rowing Review
*** EMBARGO - STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01 on 20 JUNE 2024 *** 19 June 2024; The women's heavyweight double team Alison Bergin, left, and Zoe Hyde during the Rowing Team Ireland Paris 2024 team announcement at the National Rowing Centre in Cork. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Share this article

Team Ireland had unprecedented success at this year's Paris Olympics in Rowing.

Fintan McCarthy & Paul O'Donovan took gold in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls.

The duo went into the Paris Games as the reigning champions of the competition and backed themselves up with another gold.

Advertisement

It made O'Donovan the first Irish athlete to win medals at three different Olympic Games.

He won a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Games and gold at the postponed Tokyo Games in 2021.

Clonmel's Daire Lynch alongside his rowing partner Philip Doyle from Co. Down recorded a time of 6:15.17 to win Bronze in the Men's Double Sculls final.

Advertisement

Kerry's Zoe Hyde alongside her rowing partner Alison Bergin secured a top 10 finish in the Women's Double Sculls.

Kieran McCarthy of the Southern Star spoke on the success, particulary on the Skibereen duo.

Monika Dukarska, former Olympic rower spoke on Team Ireland's success.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Pitch n Putt Review
Advertisement
Sunday Club Football Championship Review
Men's Under 17s defeated in Galway
Advertisement

Recommended

Men's Under 17s defeated in Galway
Kerry and Cork have the highest number of people waiting for home care in the country
Cork take glory in Camogie Intermediate Final
An Bórd Pleanála grants planning for renovation of derelict Valentia building
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus