Olympics Rowing Review

Team Ireland had unprecedented success at this year's Paris Olympics in Rowing.

Fintan McCarthy & Paul O'Donovan took gold in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls.

The duo went into the Paris Games as the reigning champions of the competition and backed themselves up with another gold.

It made O'Donovan the first Irish athlete to win medals at three different Olympic Games.

He won a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Games and gold at the postponed Tokyo Games in 2021.

Clonmel's Daire Lynch alongside his rowing partner Philip Doyle from Co. Down recorded a time of 6:15.17 to win Bronze in the Men's Double Sculls final.

Kerry's Zoe Hyde alongside her rowing partner Alison Bergin secured a top 10 finish in the Women's Double Sculls.

Kieran McCarthy of the Southern Star spoke on the success, particulary on the Skibereen duo.



Monika Dukarska, former Olympic rower spoke on Team Ireland's success.

