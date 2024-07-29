Olympics preview/review

The beginning of Kellie Harrington's Olympic title defence is one of the key events down for Team Ireland in Paris today.

The Dubliner kicks off her campaign against Italy's Alessia Mesiano in the 60kg division just after quarter to 3 this afternoon.

Before that, Ireland's swimmers take to the pool with Daniel Wiffen and Danielle Hill in action in the men's 800 metre freestyle and women's 100 metre backstroke respectively.

Later, Mona McSharry will be hoping to medal in this evening's Women's 100 metre breaststroke final after a second place finish in her semi final last night.

The Irish men's hockey side continue their group campaign with a game against Australia at 9am.

The women's rugby sevens also have Australian opposition as they finish out their group stage at 1:30pm.

After yesterday's success on the water, rowers Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey are in repechage action from 10am.

The eventing team take part in the final showjumping phase from 5th place overall.

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove start from 2nd place on day two of the Men's Skiff event in Marseille.

Liam Jegou goes in the semi finals of the C1 menï¿½s canoe slalom from half 2 this afternoon.

Badminton star Nyat Nguyen faces Prince Nahal of Nepal in his second group stage match later this evening.

Mona McSharry booked her place in the final of the Women's 100m Breaststroke after a second placed finish in her semi final.

She also recorded an Irish record time of 1.05.51 in doing so.

Boxer Jack Marley has put himself through to the next round of the 92kg division with a split decision win over Mateusz Bereznicki of Poland.

Earlier, there was bad news in the boxing ring as Aidan Walsh and Grainne Walsh both fell to first round defeats in their respective divisions.

The women's rugby sevens side breezed past South Africa in their second group game by 38 points to 0.

The sailing pair of Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove lie in 2nd place after a big win in the third of their three races in the Men's Skiff in Marseille.