Olympics medal for Irish swimmer

Mona McSharry last night bridged a 28-year gap in Irish swimming.

The Sligo native took bronze in the Women’s 100-metre breaststroke final in Paris.

McSharry pipped Italy’s Benedetta Pinato to the wall by just one-hundredth of a second to win Ireland's first medal at the Games.

She has scant time to rest, as she’ll be back in the pool for tomorrow morning’s heats of the 200-metre breaststroke.

Mona McSharry was in Kerry last year.

She paid a visit to Kingdom Swimming Club, holding a Breaststroke Clinic followed by a q & a session.

At that time she spoke with Radio Kerry’s Andrew Morrissey

Ireland might not have long to wait for a second medal from the pool.

Daniel Wiffen qualified fastest for tonight’s final of the men’s 800-metre freestyle.

===

Nhat Nguyen kept alive his hopes of a badminton quarter-final spot.

The Dubliner convincingly beat Nepal’s Prince Dehal by 2-games to nil last night.

Next up for Nguyen is the reigning gold medalist Viktor Axelsen tomorrow morning.

Rachael Darragh opens her women’s singles account today, facing Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland.

====

Ireland play the hosts France today in the 5th place playoffs of the Women’s Rugby Sevens.

Ireland lost their quarter-final 40-points to 7 to Australia last night.

====

Rowers Zoe Hyde, Kerry, and Alison Bergin go in the first of this morning’s semi-finals of the Women’s Double Sculls at ten-to-ten.

Just 20-minutes later Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle compete in the second semi of the Men’s Double Sculls.

====

Ireland need a win over India this lunchtime to keep alive their hopes of a quarter final place in the men’s hockey.

Push-back is at quarter-past-midday.

====

Ashbourne’s Jennifer Lehane makes her Olympic debut today.

She faces China’s Chang Yuan in the last-16 of the women’s bantamweight boxing.

====

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove continue their Men’s Skiff campaign.

They begin the day second overall, with three more races to come today.

====

In the men’s Kayak Single, Noel Hendrick has his first and second runs this afternoon.

He’ll be hoping to finish in the top-20, and advance to the semi-finals.

====

Meanwhile, the men's triathlon has been postponed until tomorrow due to concerns over the water quality in the River Seine.

Officials have taken the decision early this morning, after tests revealed that pollution was above "acceptable limits"