Olympics Gets Underway Today

Team Ireland's Olympic Games schedule begins today, with the men's sevens rugby team in action.

They play South Africa at the Stade de France from half four, before a meeting with Japan at 8pm.

The football competition also begins later, with World Cup holders Argentina among the sides in action.

Advertisement

==

Show-jumper Bertram Allen has been ruled out of the Olympic Games.

His horse Pacino Amiro has picked up a minor injury and won’t be able to compete in Paris.

Allen and Pacino Amiro were selected as alternates for the showjumping team, and a replacement will be named tomorrow.

Advertisement

==

Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, Charlotte Dujardin (pr: doo-zhar-dan), has been provisionally suspended by equestrian's governing body.

She'd already pulled out of the Olympics, saying she was "deeply ashamed", after a video emerged which the F-E-I says shows "conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare".