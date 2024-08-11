Advertisement
Olympics Boxing Review

Aug 11, 2024 16:20 By radiokerrysport
Kellie Harrington Returns to Dublin Airport Following The Olympic Games 11/8/2024 2x Olympic Gold Medallist and PTSB Team Ireland Ambassador Kellie Harrington returns to Dublin Airport following the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
While controversy was a factor of boxing at this Olympics for Team Ireland, the gold medal success of Kellie Harrington will live long in the memory of Irish people.

Roscommon Middleweight Aoife O'Rourke was beaten by Poland’s Elzbieta Wojcik in a contentious split decision which drew huge uproar from the Irish camp.

Daina Moorehouse also fell foul of questionable judging in Paris.

The Bray fighter was beaten on split decision to France’s Wassila Lkhadiri in the women’s flyweight last-16.

The highlight of course is Kellie Harrington's gold medal success, she made history in Paris by becoming the first Irish female athlete to win gold at consecutive games.

The Dublin native beat out China's Yang Wenlu in the Women's 60kg Boxing final to take home gold.

The Kingdom Warrior Kevin Cronin spoke on Ireland's boxing at the Olympics.

