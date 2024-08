While there were no medals won by Team Ireland on the track at this Olympic games, it was one to remember as a new generation of athletes made a name for themselves on an international stage.

The highlights saw Rhasidat Adeleke place fourth in the 400m final and the Womens 4x400m Relay team of Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, and Phil Healy place fourth in their final.

Gillian O'Sullivan, former Irish Olympian looked back on Team Ireland Athletics team at this Olympics.