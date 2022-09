Olympic champions Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have won their lightweight men's double sculls quarter final at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

They are now into the A / B semi final.

Brian Colsh finished fourth in his men's single sculls quarter final.

He will now race in the C / D semi final.

Also into a C / D semi final was Hugh Moore, who ended fourth in his lightweight men's single sculls quarter final.