Sport

Olympiakos Are Conference Champions

May 30, 2024 09:31 By radiokerrysport
Olympiakos are celebrating a first-ever major European trophy.

Ayoub El Kaabi scored the winner in a 1-nil win over Fiorentina after-extra-time in last night's Conference League final in Athens.

