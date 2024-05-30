Olympiakos Are Conference Champions

Olympiakos are celebrating a first-ever major European trophy.
Ayoub El Kaabi scored the winner in a 1-nil win over Fiorentina after-extra-time in last night's Conference League final in Athens.
