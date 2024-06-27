Advertisement
O'Leary Named Player Of The Month

Jun 27, 2024 17:46 By brendan
O'Leary Named Player Of The Month
27 June 2024; PwC GPA Player of the Month for May in ladies football, Danielle OLeary of Kerry, with her award at PwCs office in Cork. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Kerry forward Danielle O’Leary has been named the player of the month

 

Danielle O’Leary produced a mesmerising display as she kicked ten points against Cork in the Munster final. As Kerry secured their first Munster title since 2017, O’Leary was undoubtedly the player of the match.

The May awards recognise the country’s top performers throughout some of the Provincial Finals and the early stages of 2024 All-Ireland championships.

 

2023 PwC GPA Senior Camogie Player of the Year Beth Carton are the May winners of the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month awards for football and camogie, with Cork midfielder Darragh Fitzgibbon and Donegal’s Peadar Mogan named the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler and Footballer of the Month respectively.

 

