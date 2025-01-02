Old Firm Derby Takes Place This Afternoon

Celtic can take another step towards another Scottish Premiership title later.

The league leaders will go 17 points clear of Rangers if they beat their Glasgow rivals at Ibrox.

Rodgers has only lost one Old Firm derby across his two spells as Celtic boss - and he's keen to keep it that way.



Kick-off is at 3pm.

At the same time, Hearts play Motherwell, Aberdeen face Ross County, St Johnstone meet Hibernian and Kilmarnock take on St Mirren.

The evening kick off from half five is between Dundee and Jim Goodwin's Dundee United.