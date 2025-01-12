Okwute re-signs for Kerry FC

Daniel Okwute has re-signed for Kerry FC ahead of the 2025 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division season.

The 21 year-old winger from Killarney re-joined the Kingdom in the summer of 2023 after a spell in England with Stockport, and a loan move to Finn Harps.

Okwute has gone on to play 60 games for his native club over the last 18 months, scoring 6 goals.

Kerry FC statement:

Kerry FC is delighted to announce the re-signing of Daniel Okwute ahead of the 2025 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division season.

Okwute, who is 21, rejoins Conor McCarthy’s charges ahead of the new campaign. The Killarney winger re-joined Kerry in the summer of 2023 after a spell in England with Stockport in the UK and a loan move to Finn Harps. Okwute has gone on to play 60 games for his native club over the last 18 months, scoring 6 goals along the way, 2 of which were on the path to the 2024 Munster Senior Cup final.

Speaking after re-signing for Kerry FC, Daniel Okwute said, “Delighted to sign again for a new season after positive conversations with the club. I was really impressed with what they had to say and I’m looking forward to coming back and improving and progressing from last season. Hopefully, Mounthawk Park is bouncing again this season”

Also speaking after Daniel re-signed for Kerry FC, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said, “We are delighted to have Daniel back in with the squad for the 2025 season. I’ve known Daniel for a long time, he was with us in the Academy before his move cross-channel to Stockport. Since his return, Daniel has impressed with his work ethic in training and adding another string to our bow in attack. I’m sure Daniel will continue to learn and grow in the game in 2025. He has a fantastic CV for a man of 21 and he’s already impressing in pre-season training with us again”