Okunbor Returns To Kerry

Former All Ireland Minor winning fullback Stefan Okunbor is set to return to the County setup.

After 3 years with the Geelong Cats, the Na Gaeli man is set to reunite with returning Kerry manager Jack O’Connor.

The 23 year old Tralee native went to Australia in 2018, going on to make 17 appearances in the Victorian Football League before a serious achilles injury and the Covid-19 pandemic limited his game time.

Advertisement

Comfortable at midfield or in defence, Okunbor was an All-Ireland minor winner in 2016 during Kerry’s five-in-a-row in the grade, and O’Connor was his manager at U20 level where the Na Gaeil man was named the Munster U20 Player of the Year in 2018.

O’Connor will be officially begin his third term in charge of the Kingdom once he is ratified at next week’s county board meeting.