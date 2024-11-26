O'Hora opts out of Mayo panel

Padraig O'Hora has opted out of the Mayo football panel for 2025.
The Ballina Stephenites club man made one championship start this season.
O'Hora joins Cillian O'Connor in not rejoining the squad for the new campaign.
