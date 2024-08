Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene.

The Premier League club have netted the 27-year-old from Luton Town, for a fee in the region of €9.5 million.

Ogbene would join Ireland teammates Sammie Szmodics and Dara O'Shea in moving to Portman Road this summer.

Ipswich face a trip to Wimbledon in the English League Cup second round this evening.