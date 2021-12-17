O'Gara turns down chance to coach Munster

Ronan O'Gara has turned down the chance to coach Munster.

The former Ireland and Munster out half has told the Irish Examiner that he will stay in charge of French club La Rochelle, where he is contracted until 2023.

Leinster have expressed their disappointment in the EPCR decision to cancel their Champions Cup fixture in Montpellier and award the French club a 28 points to nil victory.

Leinster forfeited the tie after the EPCR's match risk committee decided Leinster weren't in a position to fulfil the game tonight due to positive Covid-19 cases.

Leinster say that a letter from Public Health Ireland confirmed that a group of available players were in a position to travel to the game.

In the competition tonight, Iain Henderson captains Ulster against Northampton at the Kingspan Stadium

Kick off in Belfast is at 8.