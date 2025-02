Ronan O'Gara admits he'd be interested in becoming the Australia head coach in the future - but insists his focus is on winning more silverware at La Rochelle.

Reports in Australia today have linked the Ireland and Munster legend with the Wallabies job, with Joe Schmidt set to depart the role in October.

O'Gara says it's 'potentially a good job' but he wants to deliver a Top 14 title and a third Champions Cup at La Rochelle, where he's contracted for two more years.