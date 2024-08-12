OFI President wants Irish coaches to be paid properly

The Olympic Federation of Ireland President says she wants to see Irish coaches paid properly as a legacy of Paris 2024.

Team Ireland will be celebrated during a homecoming event on O'Connell Street this afternoon after a successful few weeks in France.

Ireland won 7 medals including gold medals in 4 different sports for the first time.

OFI President Sarah Keane says other countries are taking notice so we have to secure our coaches for the future

The closing ceremony took place in Paris last night, with Mona McSharry and Fintan McCarthy performing the flag bearing duties for Ireland.